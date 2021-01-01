About this product

The Gravity is an exquisitely crafted wax pen vaporizer that features incredible styling, advanced quartz crystal and coilless ceramic atomizer technology, as well as a temperature controlled battery that’s covered under an industry-leading lifetime warranty from KandyPens. Boasting a noir-style sandblasted black finish, the Gravity is as stealth as it is sleek. There’s no other wax pen vaporizer that can match the Gravity’s unique styling and advanced technology.