Waxxy Pearly (Pearl White/Gold) Vape Pen

by KandyPens

$29.95MSRP

About this product

Waxxy Pearly (Pearl White/Gold) Vape Pen for concentrates. Features include: Lifetime Coil Replacement, Handmade Luxurious Glossy Paint Finish, Comes in Gift Box with Membership Card, Includes 1 Copper Titanium Coil Atomizer,1 backup Atomizer, 1 Gold Dab Skillet & 1 Glass Jar, 5 Click Power On/Off, Atomizer Lock Feature (exclusive to KandyPens), Next Gen Micro-USB Charger and Cable Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery AND Atomizers), Developed and Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

About this brand

KandyPens Logo
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.