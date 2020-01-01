About this product

Awarded: "Best Portable Dab Rig of 2019" by The Vape Critic, "Best E-Nail 2019" by The Vape Guide, and "Best E-Nail for Dabs 2019" by Vaping360 Equipped with four preset temperatures, multiple atomizer options, a 3000mAh battery, and a handmade glass attachment, the OURA delivers thick vapor with a rapid heat-up time. The OURA sports a zinc alloy shell and hefty base that provides additional durability. This dynamic e-rig is available in 6 stylish pastel colors that fit any vape vibe. 4 PRESET TEMPERATURES The OURA is equipped with four preset temperatures so you can fully explore your concentrate; yellow and green are for those who enjoy flavor, while red and blue are for cloud enthusiasts. When your temperature is met, the convenient haptic feedback will let you know it’s time to add your material. GLASS BULB ATTACHMENT The handmade glass bulb attachment is not only durable, but its unique shape unleashes powerful draws of vapor; the bulb attachment can also act as a “sipping cup” for those who might want to parcel out draws. The OURA’s low draw resistance makes it easy to pull vapor, no matter the density. A QUARTZ ATOMIZER & CERAMIC BOWL The quartz atomizer included with the OURA gets to temperature very quickly and delivers condensed vapor consistently. KandyPens included a ceramic bowl with the quartz atomizer to open up some possibilities for flavor centric concentrate users; ceramic does a good job of keeping outside flavors from your draws. 3000MAH BATTERY To deliver thick vapor at any temperature, KandyPens knew they had to have a powerful battery. The Oura features a 3000mAh battery that delivers consistent performance, and can act as a Session Mode for large groups. The USB-C charger gets the OURA to 100% power in just under an hour.