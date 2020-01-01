 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 CBD:THC Pink Lemonade Gummies 100mg

1:1 CBD:THC Pink Lemonade Gummies 100mg

by Kanha Gummies

Write a review
Kanha Gummies Edibles Candy 1:1 CBD:THC Pink Lemonade Gummies 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Pink Lemonade 1:1 gummies are sour yet sweet and made with 5mg CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kanha Gummies Logo
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.