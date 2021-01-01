About this product

Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Pink Lemonade 1:1 gummies are sour yet sweet and made with 5mg CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more.