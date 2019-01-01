About this product
This sativa-dominant CBD variety has a higher THC to CBD ratio of 1:2 making this strain great for daytime medical use. Its bright lime-green buds are round, without tips and with a compact, strong structure. It’s highly flavourful, with the characteristic citrus notes of the original Diesel and a relaxing, long-lasting effect. Heavy resin means it’s great for extracts and oils. BCN Diesel CBD is easy to grow and highly pest resistant. TYPE: Sativa Dominant Smell: diesel Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy Effects: Psychoactive, cerebral, happy Medical: Pain, PTSD, depression Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
