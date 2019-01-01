 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BCN DIESEL CBD

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds BCN DIESEL CBD

About this product

This sativa-dominant CBD variety has a higher THC to CBD ratio of 1:2 making this strain great for daytime medical use. Its bright lime-green buds are round, without tips and with a compact, strong structure. It’s highly flavourful, with the characteristic citrus notes of the original Diesel and a relaxing, long-lasting effect. Heavy resin means it’s great for extracts and oils. BCN Diesel CBD is easy to grow and highly pest resistant. TYPE: Sativa Dominant Smell: diesel Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy Effects: Psychoactive, cerebral, happy Medical: Pain, PTSD, depression Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.