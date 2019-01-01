 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GYPSY KUSH

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds GYPSY KUSH

About this product

This award-winning hybrid by Kannabia Seed Company has compact buds covered in resin flavoured with a strong sweet, floral, kush flavour. Gypsy Kush won an award in Canada in the concentrate category and was a standout in flavour and high. Gypsy Kush is psychedelic, relaxing and euphoric, the perfect strain if you are looking for a good laugh. Gypsy Kush is quick finishing, mould and pest resistant and produces a heavy yield of dense, compact buds. TYPE: Hybrid Smell: spicy kushy ginger Flavors: Sweet, spicy, kush, floral Appearance: enlongated dense buds Effects: Psychadelic, relaxing, laughter, happiness Medical: PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 650 g./plant

About this strain

Gypsy Kush

Gypsy Kush

Gypsy Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a three-way hybrid cross of Black Domina x Afghani x Ginger Ale. This flower requires a bit of vegetative growth to handle the abundance of buds it is known to pop, and with the introduction of Black Domina (and its short flowering time), this strain blossoms in a hurry. The buds are dark green and take on a classic tree shape as they mature. Gypsy Kush has a sweet, floral aroma with intermittent notes of spice and pine. Enjoy the laugher and lighthearted mood elevation Gypsy Kush inspires, leading to a relaxing and joyous buzz worth sharing.   

 

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.