This award-winning hybrid by Kannabia Seed Company has compact buds covered in resin flavoured with a strong sweet, floral, kush flavour. Gypsy Kush won an award in Canada in the concentrate category and was a standout in flavour and high. Gypsy Kush is psychedelic, relaxing and euphoric, the perfect strain if you are looking for a good laugh. Gypsy Kush is quick finishing, mould and pest resistant and produces a heavy yield of dense, compact buds. TYPE: Hybrid Smell: spicy kushy ginger Flavors: Sweet, spicy, kush, floral Appearance: enlongated dense buds Effects: Psychadelic, relaxing, laughter, happiness Medical: PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 650 g./plant
Gypsy Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a three-way hybrid cross of Black Domina x Afghani x Ginger Ale. This flower requires a bit of vegetative growth to handle the abundance of buds it is known to pop, and with the introduction of Black Domina (and its short flowering time), this strain blossoms in a hurry. The buds are dark green and take on a classic tree shape as they mature. Gypsy Kush has a sweet, floral aroma with intermittent notes of spice and pine. Enjoy the laugher and lighthearted mood elevation Gypsy Kush inspires, leading to a relaxing and joyous buzz worth sharing.