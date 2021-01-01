Kannabia Seeds
GYPSY KUSH
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
This award-winning hybrid by Kannabia Seed Company has compact buds covered in resin flavoured with a strong sweet, floral, kush flavour. Gypsy Kush won an award in Canada in the concentrate category and was a standout in flavour and high. Gypsy Kush is psychedelic, relaxing and euphoric, the perfect strain if you are looking for a good laugh.
Gypsy Kush is quick finishing, mould and pest resistant and produces a heavy yield of dense, compact buds.
TYPE: Hybrid
Smell: spicy kushy ginger
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, kush, floral
Appearance: enlongated dense buds
Effects: Psychadelic, relaxing, laughter, happiness
Medical: PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 650 g./plant
Gypsy Kush is quick finishing, mould and pest resistant and produces a heavy yield of dense, compact buds.
TYPE: Hybrid
Smell: spicy kushy ginger
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, kush, floral
Appearance: enlongated dense buds
Effects: Psychadelic, relaxing, laughter, happiness
Medical: PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 650 g./plant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!