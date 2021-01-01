About this product

This award-winning hybrid by Kannabia Seed Company has compact buds covered in resin flavoured with a strong sweet, floral, kush flavour. Gypsy Kush won an award in Canada in the concentrate category and was a standout in flavour and high. Gypsy Kush is psychedelic, relaxing and euphoric, the perfect strain if you are looking for a good laugh.

Gypsy Kush is quick finishing, mould and pest resistant and produces a heavy yield of dense, compact buds.



TYPE: Hybrid

Smell: spicy kushy ginger

Flavors: Sweet, spicy, kush, floral

Appearance: enlongated dense buds

Effects: Psychadelic, relaxing, laughter, happiness

Medical: PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, pain



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 60 days

Height: 200 cm.

Yield: 500 g./m2 or 650 g./plant