KICKASS AUTO

by Kannabia Seeds

Kickass Auto (formerly known as B.Lee) is a perfect balance of both psychoactivity and flavour. This indica-dominant strain by Kannabia Seed Company guarantees both relaxation and total enjoyment with its rich citrus fruity flavour. Its flowers are compact, orange and covered in trichomes. This strain is also a great choice for hashmakers! Kickass Auto grows in compact bushes with particularly thick and productive lower branches. It is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases. TYPE: Indica dominant Flavors: Sweet, citrus fruity Appearance: Compact orange flowers Effects: Relaxing, cerebral, psychoactive

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.