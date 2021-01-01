Kannabia Seeds
KICKASS AUTO
About this product
Kickass Auto (formerly known as B.Lee) is a perfect balance of both psychoactivity and flavour. This indica-dominant strain by Kannabia Seed Company guarantees both relaxation and total enjoyment with its rich citrus fruity flavour. Its flowers are compact, orange and covered in trichomes. This strain is also a great choice for hashmakers!
Kickass Auto grows in compact bushes with particularly thick and productive lower branches. It is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: Sweet, citrus fruity
Appearance: Compact orange flowers
Effects: Relaxing, cerebral, psychoactive
