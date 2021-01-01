About this product

Kickass Auto (formerly known as B.Lee) is a perfect balance of both psychoactivity and flavour. This indica-dominant strain by Kannabia Seed Company guarantees both relaxation and total enjoyment with its rich citrus fruity flavour. Its flowers are compact, orange and covered in trichomes. This strain is also a great choice for hashmakers!

Kickass Auto grows in compact bushes with particularly thick and productive lower branches. It is highly resistant to mould, pests and diseases.



TYPE: Indica dominant

Flavors: Sweet, citrus fruity

Appearance: Compact orange flowers

Effects: Relaxing, cerebral, psychoactive