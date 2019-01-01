About this product
McEarly by Kannabia Seed Company is a resin-covered indica-dominant strain with huge buds. Smokers will enjoy its relaxing effect and citrus-floral flavour. Incredibly quick-flowering, before the summer is through you will be enjoying these massive buds, resistant to mould and to cold damp climates TYPE: Indica dominant Smell: Citrus Flavors: Citrus, earthy, floral Appearance: huge buds covered with rosin Effects: Relaxing Medical: Anxiety, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 42-56 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 550 gr/plant
