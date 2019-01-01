About this product
Purple Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a deep, rich purple budded, resin-loaded strain. Rich in a sweet berry flavour, Purple Kush is a high THC strain. Smokers can enjoy an ultra-relaxing but still stimulating high that won’t put you to sleep. Purple Kush is perfect for everyday smokers that want to relax but still get things done. This Purple Kush has a touch of Black Domina to help shorten the grow time, and make more robust, mould and pest resistant buds. TYPE: Indica Smell: Sweet berries Flavors: sweet fruity berries Appearance: Dense purple buds Effects: : Relaxing, calming, clearheaded Medical: Anxiety, stress Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180-200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
