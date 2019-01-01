 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. PURPLE KUSH

PURPLE KUSH

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds PURPLE KUSH

About this product

Purple Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a deep, rich purple budded, resin-loaded strain. Rich in a sweet berry flavour, Purple Kush is a high THC strain. Smokers can enjoy an ultra-relaxing but still stimulating high that won’t put you to sleep. Purple Kush is perfect for everyday smokers that want to relax but still get things done. This Purple Kush has a touch of Black Domina to help shorten the grow time, and make more robust, mould and pest resistant buds. TYPE: Indica Smell: Sweet berries Flavors: sweet fruity berries Appearance: Dense purple buds Effects: : Relaxing, calming, clearheaded Medical: Anxiety, stress Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180-200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.