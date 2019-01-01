 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SKUNK +

by Kannabia Seeds

About this product

This multi-award winning indica hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company is known for its incredibly strong smell (during flowering, harvesting and smoking). Skunk+ will leave you clearheaded but still satisfied for the day and is also great for relaxation at night. One of the fastest finishing varieties on the market, Skunk+ is super mould and pest resistant with a generous yield and robust flavour. TYPE: Indica Smell: skunk, rancid Flavors: Earthy Appearance: Big compact buds Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded Medical: Anxiety

About this strain

Skunk+ by Kannabia Seed Company is a vigorous indica-dominant cross of Black Domina and Skunk. This fast-flowering strain has been known to finish in seven weeks, and leans on the stable and reliable Black Domina for improved yield and punctuality. Winning 2nd Place Hybrid at the 2017 M.O.M Cup in Vancouver, BC, Skunk+ reeks of cannabis’ archetypal pungence and imbues consumers with a relaxing and clearheaded buzz that is centering and functional. This is one of Kannabia’s fastest flowering strains.  

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.