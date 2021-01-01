 Loading…

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds SUPER OG KUSH

About this product

A legendary variety native to California, Super OG Kush owes its incredible reputation to its buds laden with resin and gleaming crystals, as well as its extraordinarily high THC levels, which provide a super relaxing high, without reducing creativity and in some cases euphoria, making it perfect for day to day use. Its delicious fruity flavour with spicy touches will open a whole world of possibilities to the most expert and inquisitive palates. The invaluable addition of our Afghan gives our new Super OG a significant reduction in flowering time, whilst making the buds robust and resistant to fungi and pests (ideal for getting the most through pruning techniques and SCROG). This young newcomer to Kannabia is not just promising, but already delivering superstar results!

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

