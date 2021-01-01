About this product

A legendary variety native to California, Super OG Kush owes its incredible reputation to its buds laden with resin and gleaming crystals, as well as its extraordinarily high THC levels, which provide a super relaxing high, without reducing creativity and in some cases euphoria, making it perfect for day to day use.



Its delicious fruity flavour with spicy touches will open a whole world of possibilities to the most expert and inquisitive palates.



The invaluable addition of our Afghan gives our new Super OG a significant reduction in flowering time, whilst making the buds robust and resistant to fungi and pests (ideal for getting the most through pruning techniques and SCROG).



This young newcomer to Kannabia is not just promising, but already delivering superstar results!