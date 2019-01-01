About this product
2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK - Dimensions - .75" (H) x 2.125" (D) Threaded lid for secure storage Pairs to 2.2" Kannastör® grinders Durable food grade aluminum construction Limited Lifetime Warranty
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.