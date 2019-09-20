 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Salve

CBD Salve

by Kats Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Kats Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Salve
Kats Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Salve
Kats Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Salve
Kats Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Salve
Kats Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Salve

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Choose the strength that best works for you: • 500mg – First time using CBD salve? Ease into finding fast relief with our lightest formula. 44.99 • 1000mg – Used our CBD cream before? Find faster relief with this high-strength formulation. $62.99 **All-Natural & Organic Skin Care** Our topical CBD salve contains all-natural, all-organic ingredients grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and non-GMO, and free from pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals. No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency and high-quality formulas and CBD products contain only the purest ingredients sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are. Our whole-plant approach means our CBD oil products contain additional cannabinoids and nutrients found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant for maximum benefit. We use Young Living Essential Oils — the highest quality organic essential oils available in the world. We test and re-test every batch of our organic hemp products for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise. Enjoy the health benefits all-natural, hemp-derived CBD can make to your quality of life.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

RnbwSprkl221

Best topical solution I've found that actually works! I've had a torn ligament in my knee for over a yr now and it definitely helps with the pain that comes with it daily.

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Glad it helped! Thank you for the review.

Curls321

This CBD salve is AMAZING just like I have learned to expect from Kats Botanicals products. It’s great for so many purposes...sore muscles, neuropathy, headaches, even psoriasis. It seems a little gritty at first but it absorbs very easy and has a little natural smell. Kats customer service is OUT OF THIS WORLD!!

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Aw thanks for this amazing review. We truly appreciate it.

Supermomq

I’ve tried many salves and Kats is by far my favorite, a little goes a long way and the relief you get is a game changer! I’ve personally told many friends about this product and I will happily spread the word about it to anyone that will listen! Buy this! You won’t regret it!

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Thank you for the 5* review my friend you rock!!

About this brand

Kats Botanicals Logo
Kats Botanicals provides excellent quality CBD Oil for sale including CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Gummies, CBD Salve, and CBD Isolate. Elevate your mind and body with our all-natural Hemp oil-based products. Kats Botanicals offers a wide variety of options for wellness-minded individuals who are looking for a more naturalistic approach to their daily lives. Have you always wanted to try pure CBD Oil? Perhaps you have a question we can answer about this amazing botanical? Introduce your mind and body to this wonderful plant called hemp, it’s molecular characteristics are called CBD, and you will enjoy a wellness minded lifestyle naturalistic evangelicals are benefitting from on a daily basis.