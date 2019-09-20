About this product

Choose the strength that best works for you: • 500mg – First time using CBD salve? Ease into finding fast relief with our lightest formula. 44.99 • 1000mg – Used our CBD cream before? Find faster relief with this high-strength formulation. $62.99 **All-Natural & Organic Skin Care** Our topical CBD salve contains all-natural, all-organic ingredients grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and non-GMO, and free from pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals. No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency and high-quality formulas and CBD products contain only the purest ingredients sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are. Our whole-plant approach means our CBD oil products contain additional cannabinoids and nutrients found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant for maximum benefit. We use Young Living Essential Oils — the highest quality organic essential oils available in the world. We test and re-test every batch of our organic hemp products for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise. Enjoy the health benefits all-natural, hemp-derived CBD can make to your quality of life.