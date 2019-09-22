About this product

Age Immune uses organic Turmeric Curcumin concentrate, a top-quality herb, which reduces pain naturally and increases protective and natural healing function by eliminating harmful free radicals within the body. Linked to brain and heart health, turmeric is the full-scale supplement health-wise customers appreciate. This Turmeric blend contains Bioperine®. Bioperine® is a black pepper extract that provides the alkaloid piperine, and an integral part of Kratom potentiation. This black pepper extract is one of the most popular potentiators for Kratom powder. The powerful piperine pushes the limits of your Kratom dose. Not only is Bioperine® an amazing resource for Kratom potentiation, it also has its many benefits for the body. For example, Bioperine® is known to help improve metabolism. Piperine also helps the user realize improved serotonin and dopamine levels and works in tangent with memory and establishing a tougher immune system. On top of that, piperine has demonstrated the potential to enhance the bioavailability of curcumin, another important ingredient of turmeric, promoting its absorption. **What is Turmeric/Curcumin** Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. This compound is the reason many people use turmeric to help reduce pain and inflammation. Curcumin is one of the many miracles of mother nature and the benefits of this botanical are evident as scientists have suggested curcumin even promotes brain and heart health. Curcumin comes from the turmeric root and also helps reduce free radicals within the body. One of the other benefits is that it helps improve overall redox status. Turmeric has been studied by doctors and scientists all over the globe and many lab studies agree this is one powerful botanical one could use for their overall health and wellness. According to Dr. Kanevsky at Age Immune, Turmeric is one of the most thoroughly researched plants in existence today. In addition to 1000mg of Turmeric Root, our formula provides 150mg of concentrated Turmeric Extract (95%), an essential element to increase the benefits of this complex.