  5. KAYA 1:1 Suppositories

KAYA 1:1 Suppositories

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA 1:1 Suppositories

About this product

From the KAYA Wellness Line: The KAYA suppositories are made from cocoa butter, shea butter, and premium mountain-grown cannabis. This product harnesses the benefit of cannabinoids is especially effective in treating gastrointestinal as well as menstrual discomfort. • Can be used vaginally or rectally • Strong and targeted effects • Encourages deep muscle relaxation • Superior bio-availability, store them in the freezer Fill & Potency: • 60 MG CAPSULES, 30 MG THC: 30 MG CBD • 20 MG CAPSULES, 60 MG THC: 60 MG CBD When to use: KAYA suppositories treat a number of ailments, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, severe pain, nausea, inflammation, and muscles spasms. Each suppository is fully activated. Directions for use: Store suppositories in your freezer. After removing the suppository from its packaging, relax and position yourself as needed for insertion. Lubrication optional. can be used vaginally or rectally. Insert the suppository, narrow end first. For adults, gently push it in approx. one inch.

About this brand

KAYA Infusions Logo
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

