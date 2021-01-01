About this product

From the KAYA Wellness Line: The KAYA suppositories are made from cocoa butter, shea butter, and premium mountain-grown cannabis. This product harnesses the benefit of cannabinoids is especially effective in treating gastrointestinal as well as menstrual discomfort.



• Can be used vaginally or rectally

• Strong and targeted effects

• Encourages deep muscle relaxation

• Superior bio-availability, store them in the freezer

Fill & Potency:

• 60 MG CAPSULES, 30 MG THC: 30 MG CBD

• 20 MG CAPSULES, 60 MG THC: 60 MG CBD



When to use: KAYA suppositories treat a number of ailments, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, severe pain, nausea, inflammation, and muscles spasms. Each suppository is fully activated.



Directions for use: Store suppositories in your freezer. After removing the suppository from its packaging, relax and position yourself as needed for insertion. Lubrication optional. can be used vaginally or rectally. Insert the suppository, narrow end first. For adults, gently push it in approx. one inch.