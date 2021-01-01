KAYA Ethanol Hash Oil (EHO) Concentrates
About this product
KAYA’s EHO products are cryogenically extracted and vacuum purged to provide you with a cleaner, clearer, and more potent concentrate. All of our EHO products are analytically tested by an independent lab. ･ 1 gram ･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Shatter, Wax, Sap, Crumble - Check out our menu for availability! ･ Higher dosing, great for those needing more intensive therapies ･ Cleaner, clearer – no plant material
About this brand
KAYA Infusions
