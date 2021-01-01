Loading…
KAYA Infusions

KAYA Ethanol Hash Oil (EHO) Concentrates

About this product

KAYA’s EHO products are cryogenically extracted and vacuum purged to provide you with a cleaner, clearer, and more potent concentrate. All of our EHO products are analytically tested by an independent lab.

･ 1 gram
･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Shatter, Wax, Sap, Crumble
- Check out our menu for availability!
･ Higher dosing, great for those needing more intensive therapies
･ Cleaner, clearer – no plant material
