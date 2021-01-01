KAYA Infusions
KAYA’s EHO products are cryogenically extracted and vacuum purged to provide you with a cleaner, clearer, and more potent concentrate. All of our EHO products are analytically tested by an independent lab.
･ 1 gram
･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Shatter, Wax, Sap, Crumble
･ Higher dosing, great for those needing more intensive therapies
･ Cleaner, clearer – no plant material

