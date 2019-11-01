BillPickles11 on November 1st, 2019

It ucked me fup! I smoke every day and have for...idk...a long time. The body high from this was amazing, so relaxing, great for pain relief. Couch lock was medium to heavy but I didn't mind it, it felt semi euphoric. I also felt like I could do menial (if that's a word) activities and/or house and yard chores, but definitely felt myself more in the wanting to chill side. Great strain, good bud. 5 stars are just reserved for orgasmic shit, that's why it only got 4, but no complaints here