 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

by Khush Kush

Skip to Reviews
4.34
Khush Kush Cannabis Flower Blueberry Scone
Khush Kush Cannabis Flower Blueberry Scone
Khush Kush Cannabis Flower Blueberry Scone

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flavor Profile: Sweet Blueberry, Smells like a Dank Bakery Strain Effects: Very Uplifting and Euphoric Genetic Background: Commerce City x The One

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.34

write a review

BillPickles11

It ucked me fup! I smoke every day and have for...idk...a long time. The body high from this was amazing, so relaxing, great for pain relief. Couch lock was medium to heavy but I didn't mind it, it felt semi euphoric. I also felt like I could do menial (if that's a word) activities and/or house and yard chores, but definitely felt myself more in the wanting to chill side. Great strain, good bud. 5 stars are just reserved for orgasmic shit, that's why it only got 4, but no complaints here

greenbug686

Only two reviews so I thought I'd chime in. I got 1 gram for $10. Grower was 'Khush Kush' 25% total noids. The flavor was earthy. Effects: super-mellow, even for an Indica. Just mildly trippy if you smoke a lot but mostly mellow. yup, there's some couchlock and I even got some mild incoordination so prolly a night-time strain. But if you're like me and get anxiety from pure sativas and just want the peace that Indica offers, you won't be disappointed.

gmac_e7

Strong pungent and very interesting smell/taste. Not like other Indicas I have smoked. Super relaxing strain. For me, it was my ideal strain for doing simple tedious tasks that don't need much thinking. If there wasn't anything on my to-do list it would lock me to the couch for some much needed Hulu time.

About this brand

Khush Kush Logo
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!