Khush Kush
What Makes You Happy?
About Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!
There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations
In stores nearby
Cartridges
Cookies
Flower
Pre-rolls
Shake
Snack foods
Solvent
Available in
United States, Washington