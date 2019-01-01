About this product
Flavor Profile: Tangie Lemon, Sweet Lime and Sour Skunk Strain Effects: Very Uplifting and Happy Toke, Great for getting to your ZEN. Genetic Background: Golden Goat x Face-OFF OG
About this brand
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!