Golden Ticket

by Khush Kush

About this product

Flavor Profile: Tangie Lemon, Sweet Lime and Sour Skunk Strain Effects: Very Uplifting and Happy Toke, Great for getting to your ZEN. Genetic Background: Golden Goat x Face-OFF OG

About this brand

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, PESTICIDE FREE cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer vegan, organic and gluten free Edibles!