Mamabear07
on April 10th, 2019
It's very mellow and relaxing Great for having a enjoyable conversation About stuff!
Flavor Profile: Sour Gas Smell with Pungent Earth Undertones Strain Effects: Great for Relaxation and Enjoying social company Genetic Background: Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel
on April 10th, 2019
