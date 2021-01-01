Strawberry Pot-Tarts
Also come in Brown Sugar and Pesto
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, pesticide and heavy metal free cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer amazing baked edibles from Pot Tarts to Marsh-Mellow Squares and Magic Bars!
