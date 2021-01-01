 Loading…

Strawberry Pot-Tarts

by Khush Kush

Khush Kush Edibles Snack Foods Strawberry Pot-Tarts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Also come in Brown Sugar and Pesto

About this brand

Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, pesticide and heavy metal free cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer amazing baked edibles from Pot Tarts to Marsh-Mellow Squares and Magic Bars!

