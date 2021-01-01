 Loading…

Sativa

Sour Diesel

by Kind Tree Cannabis

Kind Tree Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel

About this product

The word "diesel" in sour diesel didn't come out of absolutely nowhere. This strain has one of the most pungent aromas of any strain, similar to Diesel Gas with a hint of lemon. You can expect a smooth experience with a slight lemon aftertaste. The appearance of sour diesel is composed of dense light green nugs covered in orange hairs.

About this brand

Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable medical marijuana experience. Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as; a commitment to clean, healthy soil and the use of organic growing techniques, no chemical pesticides, water reclamation systems to preserve our precious resources, and the use of both natural sunlight and supplemental LED lighting to keep our electricity usage low. Our master grower personally inspects every harvest for plants that exhibit the absolute finest expression of each cultivar, showcasing exceptional plant health, trichome sheen, aroma, color, flavor profile and cannabinoid content. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience. From our stash to yours, these strains feature rare and unique genetic profiles that are difficult to find. We are always on the hunt for rare and special genetics for our regional markets, and with world-famous strains like Cherry Garcia, Zour Apples, Grandpas Stash, Ecto Cooler, Golden Goat, Ice Cream Punch and Purple Majik, our team has the ability to consistently bring new and exciting products to market. Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

