Sour Diesel
About this product
The word "diesel" in sour diesel didn't come out of absolutely nowhere. This strain has one of the most pungent aromas of any strain, similar to Diesel Gas with a hint of lemon. You can expect a smooth experience with a slight lemon aftertaste. The appearance of sour diesel is composed of dense light green nugs covered in orange hairs.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
