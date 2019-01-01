About this product
Pros Produces a vapor cloud that is tasty and very stimulating. Reduces waste from inefficient vapor. Easily change the temperature setting. Comes with a built-in grinder. Cons Restricted for herbs usage. YoCan iShred Features: Very Portable and Discreet Herbal Vape Built-in Stir Tool Built-in Grinder 1 Year Warranty Large Ceramic Oven LCD Display Precise Temperature Control Setting YoCan iShred Vaporizer Includes: 1 x YoCan iShred Vaporizer 1 x Cleaning Brush Tool 1 x Micro USB charging cable 1 x User Manual 1 x Gift Box Additional information: Size – 145mm x 28mm Battery – 18650mAh Temperature setting – 200°F to 460°F / 93°C to 238°C 5 Minutes — Safety Shut-off OLED display Micro USB charging
