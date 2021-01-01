Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand King Pen Vapes

King Pen Vapes

Yocan iShred Herbal Vaporizer

About this product

Pros
Produces a vapor cloud that is tasty and very stimulating.
Reduces waste from inefficient vapor.
Easily change the temperature setting.
Comes with a built-in grinder.

Cons
Restricted for herbs usage.

YoCan iShred Features:
Very Portable and Discreet Herbal Vape
Built-in Stir Tool
Built-in Grinder
1 Year Warranty
Large Ceramic Oven
LCD Display
Precise Temperature Control Setting

YoCan iShred Vaporizer Includes:
1 x YoCan iShred Vaporizer
1 x Cleaning Brush Tool
1 x Micro USB charging cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Gift Box

Additional information:
Size – 145mm x 28mm
Battery – 18650mAh
Temperature setting – 200°F to 460°F / 93°C to 238°C
5 Minutes — Safety Shut-off
OLED display
Micro USB charging
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!