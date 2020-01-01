 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Delta 8 Hemp Flower

by Kingdom Harvest

Kingdom Harvest Cannabis Flower Delta 8 Hemp Flower

$49.95MSRP

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC hemp flower has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 90% Δ8THC(938mg) with the rest being CBD, CBN, CBC, & terpenes. To make our Delta 8 Hemp Flower, we start with our own North Carolina grown premium BaOx flower (22.6% CBD). We then gently coat the flower with an organic and naturally derived distillate of Delta 8 THC. This product may not be for everyone. Dominate Canibanoid percentages in this product: Delta 8: 93.8% (added) CBD: 22.6% (naturally occuring) Grown In: North Carolina Contains less than .3% THC. Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and grown from non-GMO hemp seeds Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers Disclaimer This product can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. This product has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA. Not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disorder or health condition. All Kingdom Harvest products are responsibly and organically grown in compliance with the 2014 Farm Bill 7606

About this brand

Nestled in a sacred space deep within the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina is a land of uncommon bounty. Kissed by gentle winds sweeping through the rolling hills and blessed by moderate temperatures at just the right altitude, this is a land enriched by a combination of environmental conditions so rare that only a few places like it exist. It is a unique place where the soil remains perpetually fertile and all that grows there is simply better. A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.