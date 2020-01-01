About this product

Our Delta 8 THC hemp flower has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 90% Δ8THC(938mg) with the rest being CBD, CBN, CBC, & terpenes. To make our Delta 8 Hemp Flower, we start with our own North Carolina grown premium BaOx flower (22.6% CBD). We then gently coat the flower with an organic and naturally derived distillate of Delta 8 THC. This product may not be for everyone. Dominate Canibanoid percentages in this product: Delta 8: 93.8% (added) CBD: 22.6% (naturally occuring) Grown In: North Carolina Contains less than .3% THC. Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina Organically grown, naturally processed, and grown from non-GMO hemp seeds Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers Disclaimer This product can be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. This product has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA. Not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disorder or health condition. All Kingdom Harvest products are responsibly and organically grown in compliance with the 2014 Farm Bill 7606