12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
Highlights: - Double Tornado Disc Perc - Stemless with a 18mm joint bowl - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - Scientific Glass Bong - American Glass - Wide base for secure support. - Handcrafted in Los Angeles Feel the thrill as you see the twister effect that the KING's Pipe Double Tornado Water Pipe makes. Packed with a dual diffusion system and a cooling feature, this mid-sized water pipe is all you need to get flavorful and smooth hits whether you're just staying at home or travelling. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/Double-Tornado-Water-Pipe-p/bong-132.htm
