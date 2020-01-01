12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$99.99MSRP
Highlights: - 18 inch High Beaker - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - Beaker type Glass Water Pipe - Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California - Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem - Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl - A Keck Clip is Included - 50mm Glass Tube - Scientific Glass Bong - Classic Water Pipe - American Glass Brace yourself for a nice fat rip with KING's Pipe's 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe. Hand-made with thick and clear glass, this towering bong pipe is made with a Diffused Downstem Perc system that will surely and will easily give you a solid and reliable diffusion in every rip. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-412.htm
