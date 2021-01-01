KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - 18" GLASS BEAKER WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- 18 inch High Beaker
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Beaker type Glass Water Pipe
- Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass
Brace yourself for a nice fat rip with KING's Pipe's 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe. Hand-made with thick and clear glass, this towering bong pipe is made with a Diffused Downstem Perc system that will surely and will easily give you a solid and reliable diffusion in every rip.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-412.htm
- 18 inch High Beaker
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Beaker type Glass Water Pipe
- Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass
Brace yourself for a nice fat rip with KING's Pipe's 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe. Hand-made with thick and clear glass, this towering bong pipe is made with a Diffused Downstem Perc system that will surely and will easily give you a solid and reliable diffusion in every rip.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-412.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!