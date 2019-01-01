KING'S PIPE GLASS - DOUBLE INLINE SLIT PERC RECYCLER
$149.99MSRP
About this product
Highlights: - Recycler - 10'' In Height - Double Inline Slits - Inline Perc - Bent Neck - Color Accent - 14mm Female Joint - Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail - Scientific Glass Bong - Wide Base The KING's Pipe Glass - Double Inline Slit Perc Recycler will turn that gloomy mood of yours into delightful ones as it keeps water constantly moving inside! Show this off with its mouthpiece and base that gleaming in slime green! Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-inline-recycler-p/wp-525.htm
