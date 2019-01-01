We here at KING's Pipe Online Headshop pride ourselves on making your shopping experience as pleasant as possible by bringing you the latest & greatest toking goodies from today's most reputable brands of water pipes, vapes, & accessories such as PURR, Empire Glassworks, Mav Glass, The Kind Pen, SLX Grinders, Grav Labs, Chameleon Glass, Dr. Dabber, AND MANY MORE!!! Even our very own KING's Pipe Glass product line that's made with peace & good vibes by local, hardworking, LA based glass blowers! Match these awesome, innovative smoking products with our always fee & discreet US shipping, freebies with every order, no restocking fee, and impeccable customer service and you've got yourself one reliable, thriving company that's forever determined to keep our amazing, high-minded customers as happy as possible! For help or inquiries, hit us up at support@kings-pipe.com. Happy toking!