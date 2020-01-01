 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by KING's Pipe Online Headshop

Highlights: - Dual Perc System - Tornado Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc - Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher) - 13 inch High - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 18mm Male Bowl - Scientific Glass - American Glass - Branded Glass - Thick Glass - Hand-Blown in Los Angeles - Wide Base for Secure Support Find a remarkable diffusion duo with the KING Pipe Glass Tornado to Tree Perc Water Pipe. Standing 13" high, this sturdy and enormous bong pipe will make everyone's heads turn by its tornado to 8 arm tree percolator that gives out a diffusion that certainly kills! Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/tornado-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-404.htm

About this brand

We here at KING's Pipe Online Headshop pride ourselves on making your shopping experience as pleasant as possible by bringing you the latest & greatest toking goodies from today's most reputable brands of water pipes, vapes, & accessories such as PURR, Empire Glassworks, Mav Glass, The Kind Pen, SLX Grinders, Grav Labs, Chameleon Glass, Dr. Dabber, AND MANY MORE!!! Even our very own KING's Pipe Glass product line that's made with peace & good vibes by local, hardworking, LA based glass blowers! Match these awesome, innovative smoking products with our always fee & discreet US shipping, freebies with every order, no restocking fee, and impeccable customer service and you've got yourself one reliable, thriving company that's forever determined to keep our amazing, high-minded customers as happy as possible! For help or inquiries, hit us up at support@kings-pipe.com. Happy toking!