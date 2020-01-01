12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$99.99MSRP
Highlights: - Dual Perc System - Tornado Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc - Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher) - 13 inch High - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 18mm Male Bowl - Scientific Glass - American Glass - Branded Glass - Thick Glass - Hand-Blown in Los Angeles - Wide Base for Secure Support Find a remarkable diffusion duo with the KING Pipe Glass Tornado to Tree Perc Water Pipe. Standing 13" high, this sturdy and enormous bong pipe will make everyone's heads turn by its tornado to 8 arm tree percolator that gives out a diffusion that certainly kills! Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/tornado-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-404.htm
Be the first to review this product.