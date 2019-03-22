Jeepdog91
on March 22nd, 2019
sweeet
5" Hammer Confetti Bubbler This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It has a stylish glass ring running down the shaft of the bubbler. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made. Features: 5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe Color: rainbow confetti Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass
on March 22nd, 2019
sweeet
on January 3rd, 2019
super nice bubbler and has color colors :)
on January 3rd, 2019
Super nice! good quality for the price