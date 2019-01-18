About this product

5" Mini Gold Dab Rig This is an awesome 5" tall dab rig that is gold fumed. The gold on this rig looks beautiful and changes color when in the sunlight. The design on this is a classic dab rig design that is guaranteed to work great. The down stem on this is also diffused for smooth use. The smaller design for this one makes it easily portable. The joint size on this dab rig is 14mm and all orders come with a complimentary 14mm quartz banger that is compatible with this rig. Features -5 inch tall glass dab rig made from high quality glass -Diffused down stem -Color: clear/gold -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/5-mini-gold-rig