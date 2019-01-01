 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
7" GOLD FUMED DAB RIG This is an awesome 7" tall dab rig that is gold fumed. The gold on this rig looks beautiful and changes color when in the sunlight. The design on this is a classic dab rig design that is guaranteed to work great. The down stem on this is also diffused for smooth use. The glass on this rig is super thick and heavy duty. This bad boy is really well made! The joint size on this dab rig is 14mm and all orders come with a complimentary 14mm quartz banger that is compatible with this rig. Features -7 inch tall glass dab rig made from high quality glass -Diffused down stem -Color: clear/gold -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/7-gold-rig

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.