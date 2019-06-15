 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. 7" Shower Head Dab Rig

7" Shower Head Dab Rig

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

5.09
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs 7" Shower Head Dab Rig

$44.99MSRP

About this product

7" SHOWER HEAD DAB RIG This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This bad boy stands about 7 inches tall and weighs almost 1 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization. This dab rig also has a shower head down stem for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include not only a free quartz banger, but a bowl piece as well. The rig is mostly all clear, but shower head down stem and mouth tip color do vary. Features -Package includes rig, bowl, banger -7 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass -Super heavy duty, weighs almost 1 LB -Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and shower head vary) -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger and bowl included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glasswaterpipes/products/7-shower-head-rig

9 customer reviews

5.09

keningeezy

best rig I have owned in a while it hits really really good

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.