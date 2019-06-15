joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
nice rig, good function
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
7" SHOWER HEAD DAB RIG This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This bad boy stands about 7 inches tall and weighs almost 1 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization. This dab rig also has a shower head down stem for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include not only a free quartz banger, but a bowl piece as well. The rig is mostly all clear, but shower head down stem and mouth tip color do vary. Features -Package includes rig, bowl, banger -7 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass -Super heavy duty, weighs almost 1 LB -Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and shower head vary) -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger and bowl included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glasswaterpipes/products/7-shower-head-rig
on June 15th, 2019
nice rig, good function
on March 18th, 2019
best rig I have owned in a while it hits really really good
on March 7th, 2019
like it