7" SHOWER HEAD DAB RIG This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This bad boy stands about 7 inches tall and weighs almost 1 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization. This dab rig also has a shower head down stem for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include not only a free quartz banger, but a bowl piece as well. The rig is mostly all clear, but shower head down stem and mouth tip color do vary. Features -Package includes rig, bowl, banger -7 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass -Super heavy duty, weighs almost 1 LB -Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and shower head vary) -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger and bowl included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glasswaterpipes/products/7-shower-head-rig