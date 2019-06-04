 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 9" Bong with 5-Arm Tree Percolator

9" Bong with 5-Arm Tree Percolator

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

9" BONG WITH 5-ARM TREE PERCOLATOR Smooth is the name of the game with this one. Though it is not the mightiest of bongs, as it only stands about 9" tall, this on is sure to provide super smooth hits due to is double water filtration. The bottom water chamber along with the 5 arm tree percolator provides a better filtration system than your typical single chamber water pipe. Bowl piece is included with all orders. Features -9 inch tall glass water pipe bong made from high quality glass -5 arm tree percolator -Color: Clear (mouth tip color varies) -Wide base for optimal balance -14mm Joint -FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/10-water-pipe-with-5-arm-percolator

12 customer reviews

4.912

rojers

this is a good height for me because I do not like big bongs and it hits smooth!

trixforlife

got this bong a day earlier than expected and it arrived at advertised

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.