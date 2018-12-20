willslong892
on December 20th, 2018
super good quality
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe with two water chambers. It is heavy duty and has cool swirl color accents. Colors for this one vary. 4 inch tall bubbler water pipe Color: clear Double water chambers Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/clear-swirl-doubbler
on December 20th, 2018
super good quality
on December 4th, 2018
double chambers, double fun