 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Mini Clear Swirl Doubbler

Mini Clear Swirl Doubbler

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bubblers Mini Clear Swirl Doubbler

$25.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe with two water chambers. It is heavy duty and has cool swirl color accents. Colors for this one vary. 4 inch tall bubbler water pipe Color: clear Double water chambers Deep bowl Thick and heavy duty glass FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/clear-swirl-doubbler

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.