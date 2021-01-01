Loading…
Mini Clear Swirl Doubbler

About this product

This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe with two water chambers. It is heavy duty and has cool swirl color accents. Colors for this one vary.

4 inch tall bubbler water pipe
Color: clear
Double water chambers
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
FREE shipping with all US orders

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/clear-swirl-doubbler
