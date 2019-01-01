About this product
-3.5 inch glass pipe made from high quality glass -Color: Rasta -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a high quality glass pipe made of thick and heavy glass. This is a perfect size pipe whether you are on the go or at home. The glass pipe measures about 3.5 inches long. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/square-rasta-glass-pipe-3-5
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Kings Pipes Online Headshop
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.