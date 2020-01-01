 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Canguru de Oaxaca

Canguru de Oaxaca

by Kiona

Write a review
Kiona Cannabis Flower Canguru de Oaxaca

About this product

We are very excited about this pure tropical narrow leafed offering. In the 1960’s travelling hippies and surfers from all over Australia convened to the city of Nimbin, creating the country’s counterculture mecca. With seeds found in imported flowers from Thailand and Papua New Guinea, and thanks to the humid subtropical climate of northeastern New South Wales, the locals developed the most legendary Cannabis ever to grow under the Australian sun, the Mullumbimby Madness. Named for its potent, highly cerebral effect, this highly sought after Australian heirloom has fallen to near extinction, giving way to modern cultivars. Simultaneously, in North America, many in the counterculture decided to follow Timothy Leary to Oaxaca, and participate in the ancient psilocybin using Curandero culture. This same culture in the mountains of Oaxaca, also grew a similarly benevolent yet psychedelic variety of Cannabis, known as the Highland Oaxaca Gold. The marriage of these two rare long flowering tropicals results in flowers that never disappoints. Not lacking for sheer potency, and ability to go toe to toe in both ceiling and hit for hit potency against any contemporary variety, the flowers produce a delightful and positive, and highly energizing in their effect. The flavor and nose are sweet, herbaceous and floral, mostly leaning towards the South Pacific ancestry of the Mullumbimby Madness. This is not to be missed. As with many of our pure tropicals, they are rare anywhere in the world, but especially rare in Washington, since they don’t express their best potential indoors, yet their late trigger into flowering and extended flowering period make them incompatible with the latitude and climate of Washington state. It is only through a concerted effort, dedicated to the production real heirloom tropical Cannabis available that we’re able to make these available.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kiona Logo
Established in 2014, Kiona farm is located in Benton City, Washington. The golden hills area, known Natively as Kiona, is a renowned terroir for vineyards and craft horticuture. Our all-natural, sun grown techniques combine traditional and modern methods to produce connoisseur-grade Cannabis with minimal environmental impact. Respect for biological diversity and genetic integrity is at the heart of our work. Commercial production of Cannabis has reduced its range of desirable traits and effects. We’re dedicated to preserving the distinctive highs and unique character of great tropical and heirloom lineages. Our curated selection of rare strains includes nearly psychedelic African hazes, spiritual Central American landraces and cherished California “hippie” weeds. ~ From our master grower’s notebook ~ Legal psychoactive Cannabis allows for more than just recreational and medicinal use. Cannabis has an equally long, if not longer, history of use for divination, meditation, and magico-religious purposes, as an entheogen, as it does a narcotic. Even in western societies, as recent as the 1960s and 70s, Cannabis was part of the jazz, beat and psychedelic movements, used as a tool for introspection and expansion of consciousness. Over the last 30 years, we’ve seen a focus on Cannabis as more of a stupefacient and narcotic. This is not to say that devotees of traditional Cannabis haven’t been grumbling the entire time. Connoisseurs have been lamenting the loss of intellectually, and spiritually stimulating pot, in exchange for what was at first the infiltration of domestically grown indica, and what later became a genetically bottlenecked, poly-hybridized gene pool, high in THC, and possessing an dizzying array of flavors, but homogeneous in its ability to produce a bland, sedative effect, of limited utility to the artists, gifted academics, and spiritual sages who once embraced the species for its ability to enhance their intellectual and spiritual lives.