Fleettech85
on February 19th, 2020
Hits hard, fantastic high.
Developed by GG Strains, Gorilla Glue #4 is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. The resin on our Gorilla Glue flower is absolutely amazing, one of the greasiest strains we’ve ever grown. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent, earthy, and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains: Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. You can smell the chocolate and taste the sour/chem notes instantly! Having won numerous awards in recent years, we’re not alone in admiring Gorilla Glue #4. Beyond her full flavor, she’s highly prized to soothe physical and mental duress. Our entirely natural growing methods produce this powerful flower with purity.
on February 19th, 2020
on February 3rd, 2020
Heavy hitting and earthy. Bright looking bud.
on October 19th, 2019
I wish I could add a pic to be 100% sure but Ive been around the block and this is some great, great shit!