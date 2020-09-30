Developed by GG Strains, Gorilla Glue #4 is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. The resin on our Gorilla Glue flower is absolutely amazing, one of the greasiest strains we’ve ever grown. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent, earthy, and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains: Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. You can smell the chocolate and taste the sour/chem notes instantly! Having won numerous awards in recent years, we’re not alone in admiring Gorilla Glue #4. Beyond her full flavor, she’s highly prized to soothe physical and mental duress. Our entirely natural growing methods produce this powerful flower with purity.