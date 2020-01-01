About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Our Wild Berry gummies pair calming indica terpenes with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberries for a laid-back weekend vibe. Take a stroll through California’s Pacific Northwest and relax awhile. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax