 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Wild Berry Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

Wild Berry Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

by Kiva Confections

Write a review
Kiva Confections Edibles Candy Wild Berry Camino Gummies 100mg 20-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Our Wild Berry gummies pair calming indica terpenes with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberries for a laid-back weekend vibe. Take a stroll through California’s Pacific Northwest and relax awhile. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kiva Confections Logo
By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.