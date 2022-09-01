Daily Specials: Seedless Sunday – Top Shelf Flower 10% off. Seniors 15% off Munchie Monday – Edibles 10% off. Seniors 15% off Topicals & Tincture Tuesday – Wellness Tuesdays, Topicals, Tinctures, & Capsules will be 15% off (20% for Seniors) Wax Wednesday – Concentrates/Wax is 10% off. Seniors 15% off Thursday – Cartridges and Disposables 10% off. Seniors 15% off Free Food Truck Friday – **Coming Soon** Roll on Thru Pre-rolls Saturday – Pre-rolls/Infused Pre-rolls 10% off. Seniors 15% off SENIORS : Age 60 or above First Friday of the Month Sale - On the first Friday of every month we have our Customer Appreciation Day with deals all day long!